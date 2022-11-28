Dear Tenant

Not Available

For the past five years, Lin has been looking after the son (Yo-you) and the elderly mother (Mrs Chou) of his deceased boyfriend (Li-wei). They live together like a family, and it is Lin’s way of remembering Li-wei - by continuing to be in the life he once had and loving the people he once loved. But when Mrs Chou passes away, her other son (Li-gang) returns from overseas and discovers that Mrs Chou’s property is passed on to Yo-you, who has been legally adopted by Lin. Li-gang contacts the police, accusing Lin of killing his mother. As the ensuing investigation continues, more and more evidence mounts against Lin...