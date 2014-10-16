Dear White People

Four black students attend an Ivy League college where a riot breaks out over an “African American” themed party thrown by white students. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, the film explores racial identity in 'post-racial' America while weaving a story about forging one's unique path in the world.
|Tessa Thompson
|Samantha White
|Tyler James Williams
|Lionel Higgins
|Kyle Gallner
|Kurt Fletcher
|Teyonah Parris
|Colandrea Conners
|Brandon P. Bell
|Troy Fairbanks
|Dennis Haysbert
|Dean Fairbanks
View Full Cast >