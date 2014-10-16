2014

Dear White People

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 16th, 2014

Studio

Homegrown Pictures

Four black students attend an Ivy League college where a riot breaks out over an “African American” themed party thrown by white students. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, the film explores racial identity in 'post-racial' America while weaving a story about forging one's unique path in the world.

Cast

Tessa ThompsonSamantha White
Tyler James WilliamsLionel Higgins
Kyle GallnerKurt Fletcher
Teyonah ParrisColandrea Conners
Brandon P. BellTroy Fairbanks
Dennis HaysbertDean Fairbanks

View Full Cast >

Images