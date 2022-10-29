In this sequel to Dear Ruth, teenaged Miriam starts a political campaign to nominate Bill Seacroft, her brother-in-law, for state senator in opposition to the local political machine. Unknown to Miriam, said machine nominates her father, Judge Wilkins. As support grows for Bill, the presence of rival candidates under one roof poses problems, especially for Ruth, wife to Bill and daughter of the judge
|Joan Caulfield
|Ruth Seacroft
|William Holden
|Bill Seacroft
|Mona Freeman
|Miriam Wilkins
|Billy De Wolfe
|Albert Krummer
|Edward Arnold
|Judge Wilkins
|Arleen Whelan
|Tommy Murphy
