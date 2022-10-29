1949

Dear Wife

  • Comedy

Release Date

November 14th, 1949

In this sequel to Dear Ruth, teenaged Miriam starts a political campaign to nominate Bill Seacroft, her brother-in-law, for state senator in opposition to the local political machine. Unknown to Miriam, said machine nominates her father, Judge Wilkins. As support grows for Bill, the presence of rival candidates under one roof poses problems, especially for Ruth, wife to Bill and daughter of the judge

Cast

Joan CaulfieldRuth Seacroft
William HoldenBill Seacroft
Mona FreemanMiriam Wilkins
Billy De WolfeAlbert Krummer
Edward ArnoldJudge Wilkins
Arleen WhelanTommy Murphy

