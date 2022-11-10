Death in a French Garden

The wealthy Tombsthays hire a guitar tutor, David Aurphet, for their daughter Vivian. The wife, Julia, begins a passionate affair with David. Edwige, Julia's new neighbour, also takes an interest in David. David is attacked one night on returning home but saved by a mysterious stranger Daniel who reveals himself to be a hired killer. David begins to suspect that his affair is no longer secret.
|Christophe Malavoy
|David Aurphet
|Nicole Garcia
|Julia Tombsthay
|Michel Piccoli
|Graham Tombsthay
|Anémone
|Edwige Ledieu
|Richard Bohringer
|Daniel Forest
|Anaïs Jeanneret
|Vivianne Tombsthay
