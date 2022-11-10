Not Available

Death in a French Garden

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gaumont

The wealthy Tombsthays hire a guitar tutor, David Aurphet, for their daughter Vivian. The wife, Julia, begins a passionate affair with David. Edwige, Julia's new neighbour, also takes an interest in David. David is attacked one night on returning home but saved by a mysterious stranger Daniel who reveals himself to be a hired killer. David begins to suspect that his affair is no longer secret.

Cast

Christophe MalavoyDavid Aurphet
Nicole GarciaJulia Tombsthay
Michel PiccoliGraham Tombsthay
AnémoneEdwige Ledieu
Richard BohringerDaniel Forest
Anaïs JeanneretVivianne Tombsthay

View Full Cast >

Images