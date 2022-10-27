Death in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires in the 1980s. Detective Chavez, a family man and a tough cop, once again must solve a mysterious crime. To reveal the identity of the murderer, Chavez must clarify the enigma waiting in ambush to capture his own heart. Passion surprises even the most astute detective. What will triumph: law or desire?
|Monica Antonopulos
|Dolores Petric
|Carlos Casella
|Kevin González
|Emilio Disi
|Juez Morales
|Demián Bichir
|Inspector Chávez
|Jorgelina Aruzzi
|Ana
|Hugo Arana
|Comisario San Filippo
View Full Cast >