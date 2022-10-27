Not Available

Death in Buenos Aires

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bestia Films

Buenos Aires in the 1980s. Detective Chavez, a family man and a tough cop, once again must solve a mysterious crime. To reveal the identity of the murderer, Chavez must clarify the enigma waiting in ambush to capture his own heart. Passion surprises even the most astute detective. What will triumph: law or desire?

Cast

Monica AntonopulosDolores Petric
Carlos CasellaKevin González
Emilio DisiJuez Morales
Demián BichirInspector Chávez
Jorgelina AruzziAna
Hugo AranaComisario San Filippo

