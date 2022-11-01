Death in the Garden

Amid a revolution in a South American mining outpost, a band of fugitives - a roguish adventurer, a local hooker, a priest, an aging diamond miner and his deaf-mute daughter - are forced to flee for their lives into the jungle. Starving, exhausted and stripped of their old identities, they wander desperately lured by one deceptive promise of salvation after another.
|Charles Vanel
|Castin
|Georges Marchal
|Shark
|Michel Piccoli
|Father Lizardi
|Tito Junco
|Chenko
|Raúl Ramírez
|Álvaro
|Luis Aceves Castañeda
|Alberto
