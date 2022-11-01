Not Available

Death in the Garden

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Producciones Tepeyac

Amid a revolution in a South American mining outpost, a band of fugitives - a roguish adventurer, a local hooker, a priest, an aging diamond miner and his deaf-mute daughter - are forced to flee for their lives into the jungle. Starving, exhausted and stripped of their old identities, they wander desperately lured by one deceptive promise of salvation after another.

Cast

Charles VanelCastin
Georges MarchalShark
Michel PiccoliFather Lizardi
Tito JuncoChenko
Raúl RamírezÁlvaro
Luis Aceves CastañedaAlberto

