Death Line

There's something pretty grisly going on under London in the Tube tunnels between Holborn and Russell Square. When a top civil servant becomes the latest to disappear down there Scotland Yard start to take the matter seriously. Helping them are a young couple who get nearer to the horrors underground than they would wish.
|Donald Pleasence
|Insp. Calhoun
|Norman Rossington
|Det.Sgt. Rigers
|David Ladd
|Alex Campbell
|Sharon Gurney
|Patricia Wilson
|Hugh Armstrong
|The Man
|June Turner
|The Woman
