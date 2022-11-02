Death of a Neapolitan Mathematician

Naples. Professor Renato Caccioppoli, professor of pure mathematics, is a tormented and disillusioned man living a difficult life. Back from the psychiatric hospital, abandoned by his wife, and having become a stranger to his own party colleagues of the PCI and its employees to the University, he lives his life with disenchanted posting.
|Anna Bonaiuto
|Anna
|Toni Servillo
|Pietro
|Licia Maglietta
|Emilia
|Renato Carpentieri
|Luigi Caccioppoli
|Antonio Neiwiller
|Don Simplicio
|Roberto De Francesco
|Leonardo
