Death of a Neapolitan Mathematician

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Teatri Uniti

Naples. Professor Renato Caccioppoli, professor of pure mathematics, is a tormented and disillusioned man living a difficult life. Back from the psychiatric hospital, abandoned by his wife, and having become a stranger to his own party colleagues of the PCI and its employees to the University, he lives his life with disenchanted posting.

Cast

Anna BonaiutoAnna
Toni ServilloPietro
Licia MagliettaEmilia
Renato CarpentieriLuigi Caccioppoli
Antonio NeiwillerDon Simplicio
Roberto De FrancescoLeonardo

