Bahram Beizai's poetic imagining of the circumstances that led to the death of Yazdgerd III, the last of the Sassanid kings of Iran. His death in 651, during the Arab invasions that brought Islam to this Zoroastrian realm, was mysterious: his corpse was discovered in a mill, but the cause of his death—and the whereabouts of his remains—are unknown.
|Susan Taslimi
|The Miller's Wife
|Mehdi Hashemi
|The Miller
|Mahmoud Behrouzian
|Amin Tarokh
|The General
|Yasaman Arami
|The Miller's Daughter
|Alireza Khamseh
|The Soldier
