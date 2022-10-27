Not Available

Death of Yazdgerd

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

I.R.I.B. Channel 1

Bahram Beizai's poetic imagining of the circumstances that led to the death of Yazdgerd III, the last of the Sassanid kings of Iran. His death in 651, during the Arab invasions that brought Islam to this Zoroastrian realm, was mysterious: his corpse was discovered in a mill, but the cause of his death—and the whereabouts of his remains—are unknown.

Cast

Susan TaslimiThe Miller's Wife
Mehdi HashemiThe Miller
Mahmoud Behrouzian
Amin TarokhThe General
Yasaman AramiThe Miller's Daughter
Alireza KhamsehThe Soldier

