Death Race 2000

In a boorish future, the government sponsors a popular, but bloody, cross-country race in which points are scored by mowing down pedestrians. Five teams, each comprised of a male and female, compete using cars equipped with deadly weapons. Frankenstein, the mysterious returning champion, has become America's hero, but this time he has a passenger from the underground resistance.
|Simone Griffeth
|Annie Smith
|Sylvester Stallone
|Machine Gun Joe Viterbo
|Mary Woronov
|Calamity Jane
|Roberta Collins
|Matilda the Hun
|Martin Kove
|Nero the Hero
|Louisa Moritz
|Myra
