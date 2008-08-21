Terminal Island, New York: 2020. Overcrowding in the US penal system has reached a breaking point. Prisons have been turned over to a monolithic Weyland Corporation, which sees jails full of thugs as an opportunity for televised sport. Adrenalized inmates, a global audience hungry for violence and a spectacular, enclosed arena come together to form the 'Death Race', the biggest, most brutal event.
|Jason Statham
|Jensen Ames
|Joan Allen
|Warden Hennessey
|Ian McShane
|Coach
|Tyrese Gibson
|Machine Gun Joe Mason
|Natalie Martinez
|Elizabeth Case
|Max Ryan
|Pachenko
