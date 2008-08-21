2008

Death Race

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 21st, 2008

Studio

Impact Pictures

Terminal Island, New York: 2020. Overcrowding in the US penal system has reached a breaking point. Prisons have been turned over to a monolithic Weyland Corporation, which sees jails full of thugs as an opportunity for televised sport. Adrenalized inmates, a global audience hungry for violence and a spectacular, enclosed arena come together to form the 'Death Race', the biggest, most brutal event.

Cast

Jason StathamJensen Ames
Joan AllenWarden Hennessey
Ian McShaneCoach
Tyrese GibsonMachine Gun Joe Mason
Natalie MartinezElizabeth Case
Max RyanPachenko

