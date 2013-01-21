Death Race: Inferno

Carl Lucas / Frankenstein has won four of his races and needs to win one more to win his freedom. Before his final race, Lucas and his team, car and all, are transferred to another prison where they will compete in a Death Race in the desert. Also, at the same time, Ceaser runs into a marketer who wants to franchise the Death Race program.
|Luke Goss
|Carl 'Luke' Lucas / Frankenstein
|Ving Rhames
|Weyland
|Danny Trejo
|Goldberg
|Tanit Phoenix
|Katrina Banks
|Dougray Scott
|Niles York
|Robin Shou
|14K
