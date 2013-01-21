2013

Death Race: Inferno

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 21st, 2013

Studio

Moonlighting Films

Carl Lucas / Frankenstein has won four of his races and needs to win one more to win his freedom. Before his final race, Lucas and his team, car and all, are transferred to another prison where they will compete in a Death Race in the desert. Also, at the same time, Ceaser runs into a marketer who wants to franchise the Death Race program.

Cast

Luke GossCarl 'Luke' Lucas / Frankenstein
Ving RhamesWeyland
Danny TrejoGoldberg
Tanit PhoenixKatrina Banks
Dougray ScottNiles York
Robin Shou14K

