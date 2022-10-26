Death Train

When a renegade Russian general sends a nuclear bomb hurtling toward the Middle East aboard a hijacked train, special agents are dispatched to disarm the deadly device. Ten tons of steel and one ounce of hot plutonium are now riding roughshod through Europe. With time running out, the agents launch a desperate, bullet-packed assault on a deadly moving target piloted by a cold-blooded mercenary.
|Patrick Stewart
|Malcolm Philpott
|Alexandra Paul
|Sabrina Carver
|Ted Levine
|Alex Tierney
|Christopher Lee
|General Konstanin Benin
|John Abineri
|Dr. Karl Leitzig
|Pierce Brosnan
|Michael 'Mike' Graham
