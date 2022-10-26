Not Available

Death Train

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Yorkshire International Films

When a renegade Russian general sends a nuclear bomb hurtling toward the Middle East aboard a hijacked train, special agents are dispatched to disarm the deadly device. Ten tons of steel and one ounce of hot plutonium are now riding roughshod through Europe. With time running out, the agents launch a desperate, bullet-packed assault on a deadly moving target piloted by a cold-blooded mercenary.

Cast

Patrick StewartMalcolm Philpott
Alexandra PaulSabrina Carver
Ted LevineAlex Tierney
Christopher LeeGeneral Konstanin Benin
John AbineriDr. Karl Leitzig
Pierce BrosnanMichael 'Mike' Graham

View Full Cast >

Images