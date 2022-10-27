Not Available

Death Walks at Midnight

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinecompany

Valentina, a beautiful fashion model, takes an experimental drug as part of a scientific experiment. While influenced by the drug, Valentina has a vision of a young woman being brutally murdered with a viciously spiked glove. It turns out that a woman was killed in exactly the same way not long ago and soon Valentina finds herself stalked by the same killer.

Cast

Nieves NavarroValentina
Simón AndreuGio Baldi
Pietro MartellanzaStefano
Carlo GentiliInspector Serino
Ivano StaccioliProfessor Otto Wuttenberg
Claudio PellegriniHenri Velaq

