Death Walks at Midnight

Valentina, a beautiful fashion model, takes an experimental drug as part of a scientific experiment. While influenced by the drug, Valentina has a vision of a young woman being brutally murdered with a viciously spiked glove. It turns out that a woman was killed in exactly the same way not long ago and soon Valentina finds herself stalked by the same killer.
|Nieves Navarro
|Valentina
|Simón Andreu
|Gio Baldi
|Pietro Martellanza
|Stefano
|Carlo Gentili
|Inspector Serino
|Ivano Staccioli
|Professor Otto Wuttenberg
|Claudio Pellegrini
|Henri Velaq
