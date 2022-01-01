1990

Death Warrant

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 1990

Studio

Pathé Pictures International

The Canadian policeman Louis Burke is assigned in a jail to investigate in some murders of prisoners and jailors. When in jail, Lois, using his outstandings martial arts is able to save his life and make himself respected in that violent world. At least, helped by two another prisoners, he succeded in finding the truth about the dreadful crimes.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeLouis Burke
Robert GuillaumeHawkins
Cynthia GibbAmanda Beckett
Patrick KilpatrickChristian 'The Sandman' Naylor
Art LaFleurSergeant DeGraf
George DickersonTom Vogler

