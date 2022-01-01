Death Warrant

The Canadian policeman Louis Burke is assigned in a jail to investigate in some murders of prisoners and jailors. When in jail, Lois, using his outstandings martial arts is able to save his life and make himself respected in that violent world. At least, helped by two another prisoners, he succeded in finding the truth about the dreadful crimes.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Louis Burke
|Robert Guillaume
|Hawkins
|Cynthia Gibb
|Amanda Beckett
|Patrick Kilpatrick
|Christian 'The Sandman' Naylor
|Art LaFleur
|Sergeant DeGraf
|George Dickerson
|Tom Vogler
View Full Cast >