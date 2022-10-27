Death Warrior

A gritty MMA fighter is forced into a twisted, underground gambling ring in which he must fight to the death with other MMA fighters in order to save his wife from certain death at the hands of a maniacal crime boss. In a desperate race against time, he is forced into a series of increasingly violent life and death matches while simultaneously piecing together the puzzle which leads him to uncover
|Tanya Clarke
|Kira
|Nick Mancuso
|Ivan
|Keith Jardine
|Andre
|Sarain Boylan
|Sophia
|Kevin Jubinville
|Russell
|Ron Gabriel
|Gus Goldstone
View Full Cast >