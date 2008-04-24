As a corporate auditor who works in a number of different offices, Jonathan McQuarry wanders without an anchor among New York's power brokers. A chance meeting with charismatic lawyer Wyatt Bose leads to Jonathan's introduction to The List, an underground sex club. Jonathan begins an affair with a woman known only as S, who introduces Jonathan to a world of treachery and murder.
|Ewan McGregor
|Jonathan McQuarry
|Michelle Williams
|S
|Bruce Altman
|Lawyer #1
|Andrew Ginsburg
|Lawyer #2
|Stephanie Roth Haberle
|Assistant Controller
|Dante Spinotti
|Herr Kleiner / Mr. Moretti
