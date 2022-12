Not Available

Since the spring of 1943 and during the national socialist regime, a branch of the Mauthausen concentration camp had been located in the Upper Austrian village of Zipf. The prisoners were forced to work in a factory in which the propellants for the "Wunderwaffe" (wonder weapon), the V2 rocket were tested. Most of the people who live in the vicinity of the former concentration camp deny this. A documentary film which confronts a historic actuality with oral witnesses.