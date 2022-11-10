Decoys 2: Alien Seduction

Sam, a college student in a small Northwestern town, reluctantly joins his roommates in a contest to see who can hook up with the most gorgeous co-eds by the end of the semester. But when men slowly start disappearing around town, he and his friends learn that when it comes to beautiful women, it's what's inside that really matters.
|Tyler Johnston
|Sam Compton
|Kailin See
|Stephanie Baxter
|Kim Poirier
|Constance Snowden
|Dina Meyer
|Dr. Alana Geisner
|Tobin Bell
|Professor Erwin Buckton
|Corey Sevier
|Luke Callahan
View Full Cast >