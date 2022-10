Not Available

A year after their father's death, four brothers decide it's time to quit their dead-end jobs and start a family business; a funeral home. Soon after securing a business loan from a shady, drug-addicted acquaintance, the foursome finds out their borrowed money is sourced by an outstanding debt to the mafia. With a call from the Mafia's boss, they not only learn that their loaner has been killed, but that they must repay double what was borrowed in just two weeks time.