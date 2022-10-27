1970

Deep End

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1970

Studio

Paramount

15-year-old Mike takes a job at the local swimming baths, where he becomes obsessed with an attractive young woman, Susan, who works there as an attendant. Although Susan has a fiancé, Mike does his best to sabotage the relationship, to the extent of stalking both her and her fiancé.

Cast

John Moulder-BrownMike
Karl Michael VoglerSwimming instructor
Christopher SanfordChris - fiance
Diana DorsMike's 1. lady client
Louise MartiniBeata 'Lovely Continental' - prostitute
Erica BeerCashier

View Full Cast >

Images