15-year-old Mike takes a job at the local swimming baths, where he becomes obsessed with an attractive young woman, Susan, who works there as an attendant. Although Susan has a fiancé, Mike does his best to sabotage the relationship, to the extent of stalking both her and her fiancé.
|John Moulder-Brown
|Mike
|Karl Michael Vogler
|Swimming instructor
|Christopher Sanford
|Chris - fiance
|Diana Dors
|Mike's 1. lady client
|Louise Martini
|Beata 'Lovely Continental' - prostitute
|Erica Beer
|Cashier
View Full Cast >