Deep Impact

A seven-mile-wide space rock is hurtling toward Earth, threatening to obliterate the planet. Now, it's up to the president of the United States to save the world. He appoints a tough-as-nails veteran astronaut to lead a joint American-Russian crew into space to destroy the comet before impact. Meanwhile, an enterprising reporter uses her smarts to uncover the scoop of the century.
|Téa Leoni
|Jenny Lerner
|Elijah Wood
|Leo Biederman
|Vanessa Redgrave
|Robin Lerner
|Morgan Freeman
|President Tom Beck
|Maximilian Schell
|Jason Lerner
|Leelee Sobieski
|Sarah Hotchner
