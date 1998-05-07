1998

Deep Impact

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 7th, 1998

Studio

Paramount

A seven-mile-wide space rock is hurtling toward Earth, threatening to obliterate the planet. Now, it's up to the president of the United States to save the world. He appoints a tough-as-nails veteran astronaut to lead a joint American-Russian crew into space to destroy the comet before impact. Meanwhile, an enterprising reporter uses her smarts to uncover the scoop of the century.

Cast

Téa LeoniJenny Lerner
Elijah WoodLeo Biederman
Vanessa RedgraveRobin Lerner
Morgan FreemanPresident Tom Beck
Maximilian SchellJason Lerner
Leelee SobieskiSarah Hotchner

Images