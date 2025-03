Not Available

Rockpalast Classics presents Deep Purple Live At Omnisports Paris, July 9th 1985. 1. Intro 2. Highway Star 3. Nobody's Home 4. Strange Kind Of Woman 5. A Gypsy's Kiss 6. Perfect Strangers 7. Under The Gun 8. Lazy 9. Knocking At Your Backdoor 10. Beethoven's 9th 11. Space Truckin' 12. Woman From Tokyo 13. Black Light 14. Smoke On The Water Deep Purple are: Ian Gillan - Vocals / Ritchie Blackmore - Guitars / Jon Lord - Keyboards / Roger Glover - Bass / Ian Paice - Drums