Deep Purple: New, Live & Rare - The Video Collection

An awesome collection, consisting of the often dreadful reunion promos, live tracks from 1984-85, then more live tracks from 1995-2001. It's certainly worth a careful inspection, which I've tried to keep simple, but can't, cos it isn't… Right, there are 27 tracks on the DVD. Of these: FIVE were previously available on the now long-deleted 'Videosingles' video EP from 1988, a rather short collection of promos which at least we'll now not have to cough up for again as a rather short DVD collection. So, thumbs up.