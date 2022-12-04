Deep Purple - Total Abandon Australia 1999

Not Available

Deep Purple's Total Abandon: Live Australia 1999 DVD captures the long-lived hard rock group on their recent world tour. The set presents 17 of their definitive songs, including "Speed King," "Perfect Strangers," "Woman From Tokyo," "Smoke on the Water," "Highway Star," and "Black Night." While the disc includes interviews with the group, it doesn't take advantage of as many of the format's extra features as it could have. The focus on the classic songs at the expense of newer material is also somewhat disappointing, but with 200 minutes of live Deep Purple to experience, Total Abandon ... will please most of the band's hardcore fans.