Deep Shock

When an unknown underwater object disables an American nuclear-powered submarine and attacks a submerged Arctic research complex, a scientific expedition flies to the North Pole to investigate these incidents as well as the sudden, inexplicable rise in temperature that threatens to melt the ice cap and flood the surface of the world.
|Simmone Jade Mackinnon
|Dr. Anne Fletcher (as Simmone Jade Mackinnon)
|Mark Sheppard
|Chomsky
|Sean Whalen
|Arciero
|David Keith
|Capt. Andrew (Andy) Raines, USN
View Full Cast >