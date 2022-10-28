Not Available

Deep Shock

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When an unknown underwater object disables an American nuclear-powered submarine and attacks a submerged Arctic research complex, a scientific expedition flies to the North Pole to investigate these incidents as well as the sudden, inexplicable rise in temperature that threatens to melt the ice cap and flood the surface of the world.

Cast

Simmone Jade MackinnonDr. Anne Fletcher (as Simmone Jade Mackinnon)
Mark SheppardChomsky
Sean WhalenArciero
David KeithCapt. Andrew (Andy) Raines, USN

View Full Cast >

Images