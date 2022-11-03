Bollywoods take on Primal Fear (1996). Though it copies the Hollywood version for most of the first half of the film, the second half is entirely original (though its more an outcome of 2 requirements of the Hindi movies: 1)Nearing the 3 hour mark instead of the 2 hour duration preferred by Hollywood & 2)Good should always prevail over the bad)
|Akshaye Khanna
|Raj Goyal
|Urmila Matondkar
|Sargam
|Farida Jalal
|Mrs. Goyal (Raj's mother)
|Seema Biswas
|Psychiatrist
|Tiku Talsania
|Ratan (Raj's uncle)
|Nirmal Pandey
|Abhijeet Mehta
