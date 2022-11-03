Not Available

Deewangee

  • Romance
  • Drama

Bollywoods take on Primal Fear (1996). Though it copies the Hollywood version for most of the first half of the film, the second half is entirely original (though its more an outcome of 2 requirements of the Hindi movies: 1)Nearing the 3 hour mark instead of the 2 hour duration preferred by Hollywood & 2)Good should always prevail over the bad)

Cast

Akshaye KhannaRaj Goyal
Urmila MatondkarSargam
Farida JalalMrs. Goyal (Raj's mother)
Seema BiswasPsychiatrist
Tiku TalsaniaRatan (Raj's uncle)
Nirmal PandeyAbhijeet Mehta

