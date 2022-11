Not Available

British hard rock band Def Leppard are celebrated in this compilation of 2 of their best-selling video releases. HISTORIA is a collection of all 17 music videos that the band put out from 1977 to 1988, including such hits as "Photograph," "Animal," and both the U.S. and U.K. versions of "Pour Some Sugar On Me." IN THE ROUND IN YOUR FACE is a live concert film which captures Joe Elliott and the boys in raucous performances of hits like "Hysteria" and "Bringin' on the Heartbreak."