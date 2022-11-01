Not Available

Dek Dane

  • Action
  • Drama

A love affair between a high-school boy and a beautiful girl sets off a battle between students at two colleges. The fight causes too many people to be injured when the violence spirals out of control. The unruly students are sent to to a remote military camp to be reformed. Later, they plan to escape, but it's not what their plan should be when they find themselves stuck in a battlefield instead of escaping away from the camp.

Cast

Nunthasai Pisalayabuth
Kriangkrai Angkunchai
Michael B.
Prakasit Bowsuwan
Akeprapan Panitchpong
Thanakorn Posayanon

