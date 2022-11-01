A love affair between a high-school boy and a beautiful girl sets off a battle between students at two colleges. The fight causes too many people to be injured when the violence spirals out of control. The unruly students are sent to to a remote military camp to be reformed. Later, they plan to escape, but it's not what their plan should be when they find themselves stuck in a battlefield instead of escaping away from the camp.
|Nunthasai Pisalayabuth
|Kriangkrai Angkunchai
|Michael B.
|Prakasit Bowsuwan
|Akeprapan Panitchpong
|Thanakorn Posayanon
