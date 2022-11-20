Not Available

The first annual DEKE'S GUITAR GEEK FESTIVAL was a huge success! Deke Dickerson presented some of the best guitar-oriented acts ever assembled in one unforgettable night, now available for everyone to enjoy! The legendary DOLL HUT club in Anaheim, California was packed to the rafters for a night of guitars, guitars, and more guitars! You'll see some great rockabilly, country, surf and twang on this DVD in a night of entertainment you'll never forget! If you're a "guitar geek," then this DVD is for you! Performers include: Deke Dickerson & the Ecco-Fonics, Brian Lonbeck - Tribute to Joe Maphis, "JW" Wakefield and "TK" Smith - Salute to Speedy West & Jimmy Bryant, Venturesmania! and Gary Lambert.