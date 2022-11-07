Del amor y de la muerte

Don Diego goes to war and his son Don Gonzalo is, in his absence, the new lord of the region. The milling Elvira, one of the mistresses of Don Diego, has a beautiful daughter, Elena, who has the desire of Don Gonzalo. But Elena is also the daughter of Don Diego and to separate the love of his brother, they marry her to Rodrigo, the pastor. This will be the beginning of the tragedy.
|Amparo Muñoz
|Elena
|Antonio Ferrandis
|Don Diego
|Simón Andreu
|Ricardo Palacios
|José Manuel Martín
View Full Cast >