2012

Delete

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

Delete imagines a disaster in our all-too-fragile digital world where all computers could become dangerously self-aware with one systematic purpose–to destroy mankind. Faced with possible extinction, there is only one way out–create a second artificial intelligence, just as alive, just as intelligent and just as dangerous.

Cast

Keir GilchristDaniel Gerson
Erin KarplukJesse White
Ryan RobbinsMax Hollis
Gil BellowsLt. General Michael Overson
Seth GreenLucifer
Matt FrewerArthur Bowden

View Full Cast >

Images