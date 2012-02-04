Delete imagines a disaster in our all-too-fragile digital world where all computers could become dangerously self-aware with one systematic purpose–to destroy mankind. Faced with possible extinction, there is only one way out–create a second artificial intelligence, just as alive, just as intelligent and just as dangerous.
|Keir Gilchrist
|Daniel Gerson
|Erin Karpluk
|Jesse White
|Ryan Robbins
|Max Hollis
|Gil Bellows
|Lt. General Michael Overson
|Seth Green
|Lucifer
|Matt Frewer
|Arthur Bowden
