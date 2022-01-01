Delicatessen

This bizarre surrealistic black comedy takes place in a small fictitious post-apocalyptic town where food is scarce and butcher Clapet has the macabre business of using human flesh to feed his customers. Yet when his daughter falls in love with his next slaughter victim things turn into chaos.
|Marie-Laure Dougnac
|Julie Clapet
|Jean-Claude Dreyfus
|Clapet (the butcher)
|Karin Viard
|Mademoiselle Plusse
|Ticky Holgado
|Marcel Tapioca
|Pascal Benezech
|Tried to Escape
|Edith Ker
|Grandmother
