1992

Delicatessen

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 1992

Studio

Victoires Productions

This bizarre surrealistic black comedy takes place in a small fictitious post-apocalyptic town where food is scarce and butcher Clapet has the macabre business of using human flesh to feed his customers. Yet when his daughter falls in love with his next slaughter victim things turn into chaos.

Cast

Marie-Laure DougnacJulie Clapet
Jean-Claude DreyfusClapet (the butcher)
Karin ViardMademoiselle Plusse
Ticky HolgadoMarcel Tapioca
Pascal BenezechTried to Escape
Edith KerGrandmother

