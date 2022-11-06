Not Available

Delitto in Formula Uno

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Studio

Intercapital

While keeping an eye on his small time crook brother in law, Inspector Nico Giraldi gets involved in a murder case set in the world of Formula One racing. Giraldi is suspended for trying to cover up for his brother in law and becomes afraid his wife and son may be targeted next. Therefore he calls in the help of his childhood friend and chief informant, Venticello.

Cast

Dagmar LassanderSig.ra Martelli
Pino ColizziIng. Martelli
BomboloVenticello
Olimpia Di NardoAngela
Isabel RussinovaMiriam Dell'Acqua DJ a RDS
Paco FabriniRocky Giraldi

