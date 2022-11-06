Delitto in Formula Uno

While keeping an eye on his small time crook brother in law, Inspector Nico Giraldi gets involved in a murder case set in the world of Formula One racing. Giraldi is suspended for trying to cover up for his brother in law and becomes afraid his wife and son may be targeted next. Therefore he calls in the help of his childhood friend and chief informant, Venticello.
|Dagmar Lassander
|Sig.ra Martelli
|Pino Colizzi
|Ing. Martelli
|Bombolo
|Venticello
|Olimpia Di Nardo
|Angela
|Isabel Russinova
|Miriam Dell'Acqua DJ a RDS
|Paco Fabrini
|Rocky Giraldi
