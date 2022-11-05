Den store gav-tyv

Crime writer Rodian moves into a hotel which used to be the hideout for the thief Mathisen and his gang. However, when Rodian has gone to bed and fallen asleep, Mathisen reads the writer's manuscripts and copies the fictional crimes. This gets Rodian in trouble...
|Ole Monty
|S.P.R.F. Rodian, kriminalforfatter
|Asbjørn Andersen
|Stenbeck, Rodians forlægger
|Marguerite Viby
|Else Jessen, landsretssagfører
|Preben Mahrt
|Erik Jessen, landsretssagfører
|Bodil Miller
|Anna-Lisa, Rodians niece
|Oscar Ljung
|Kale Karlfeldt, Anna-Lisas forlovede
View Full Cast >