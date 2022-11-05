Not Available

Den store gav-tyv

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Crime writer Rodian moves into a hotel which used to be the hideout for the thief Mathisen and his gang. However, when Rodian has gone to bed and fallen asleep, Mathisen reads the writer's manuscripts and copies the fictional crimes. This gets Rodian in trouble...

Cast

Ole MontyS.P.R.F. Rodian, kriminalforfatter
Asbjørn AndersenStenbeck, Rodians forlægger
Marguerite VibyElse Jessen, landsretssagfører
Preben MahrtErik Jessen, landsretssagfører
Bodil MillerAnna-Lisa, Rodians niece
Oscar LjungKale Karlfeldt, Anna-Lisas forlovede

View Full Cast >

Images