He travels around the country doing shows and has been praised for having a similar comedic style to his brother. He mostly relies on observational comedy, and he refrains from using off-color humor, earning somewhat of a reputation as a "clean comic", enjoyed by families. His television credits include multiple appearances on both the "Late Show with David Letterman" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno", as well as A&E’s “Evening at the Improv,” Comedy Central and Showtime.