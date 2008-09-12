2008

Departures

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 12th, 2008

Studio

TBS

Daigo, a cellist, is laid off from his orchestra and moves with his wife back to his small hometown where the living is cheaper. Thinking he’s applying for a job at a travel agency he finds he’s being interviewed for work with departures of a more permanent nature – as an undertaker’s assistant.

Cast

Tsutomu YamazakiIkuei Sasaki
Ryoko HirosueMika Kobayashi
Kazuko YoshiyukiTsuyako Yamashita
Kimiko YoYuriko Kamimura
Takashi SasanoShokichi Hirata
Masahiro MotokiDaigo Kobayashi

View Full Cast >

Images