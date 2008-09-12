Daigo, a cellist, is laid off from his orchestra and moves with his wife back to his small hometown where the living is cheaper. Thinking he’s applying for a job at a travel agency he finds he’s being interviewed for work with departures of a more permanent nature – as an undertaker’s assistant.
|Tsutomu Yamazaki
|Ikuei Sasaki
|Ryoko Hirosue
|Mika Kobayashi
|Kazuko Yoshiyuki
|Tsuyako Yamashita
|Kimiko Yo
|Yuriko Kamimura
|Takashi Sasano
|Shokichi Hirata
|Masahiro Motoki
|Daigo Kobayashi
View Full Cast >