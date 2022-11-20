Depeche Mode: Live on Letterman

Not Available

Depeche Mode tonight formally launched its new album Delta Machine with the kick-off performance of the 2013 season of the “Live on Letterman” concert series, playing a live concert that was webcast on CBS.com and VEVO — and for those who were in the Big Apple, it also was shown live on the on CBS’s JumboTron screen in Times Square. Watch the full 9-song, 48-minute performance above (if you’re in the U.S.; the stream is being restricted geographically by CBS). The set features five new songs. Setlist: Depeche Mode, Ed Sullivan Theater, New York City, NY, 3/11/13 1. “Angel” * / 2. “Should Be Higher” * / 3. “Walking In My Shoes” / 4. “Barrel of a Gun” / 5. “Heaven” * / 6. “Personal Jesus” 7. “Soft Touch/Raw Nerve” * / 8. “Soothe My Soul” * / 9. “Enjoy the Silence”.