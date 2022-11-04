Der Blaufuchs

Ilona, the bored wife of an easily distracted professor, falls in love with his friend Tibor, a world-traveler and ladykiller. Although she pursues him, he declines to take advantage of the situation, because she's married to his best friend. Only after her husband shows an interest in a co-worker is it possible for a happy ending to take place for the two new couples.
|Willy Birgel
|Tabor Vary
|Paul Hörbiger
|Stephan Paulus
|Jane Tilden
|Lisi
|Karl Schönböck
|Trill
|Rudolf Platte
|Bela
|Eduard Wenck
|Ürem, Bahnwärter
