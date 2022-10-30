Der Geruch von Erde

Not Available

While Dr. Ellen Bischoff celebrates success in her career, her family life is not at its best. Once she quarreled with her father Anton and turned her back on the local dairy farm. But now Anton is in the hospital after a severe heart attack. Ellen returns home to keep the operation going. There she meets her childhood sweetheart Felix again, whom she never forgave that he cheated on her with her former best friend Karin. In addition, Ellen struggles with serious problems: The father's farm is highly indebted and should be auctioned. The situation seems hopeless.