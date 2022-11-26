Der Lissabon-Krimi: Alte Rechnungen

Not Available

Lisbon Attorney and former DA Eduardo Silva never got over the death, two years ago, of his wife valentine in a car crash. When he and his gypsy assistant Marcia Amaya hear crime baron Tiago Zarco is arrested having been found over the corpse of the massive pharmaceutical fraud case, she's surprised like the DA that Eduardo offers to defend Zarco, who accepts while keeping his uncooperative right hand-lawyer on, even if that solves their law firm's dire financial state. Silva seems prepared to risk his lawyer license for vengeance on the monster who had an affair with Valentina, yet refuses to look away from indications that Zarco hasn't committed or ordered the murder, but sets a risky trap for those fiends, which proves extremely difficult and dangerous.