Der Postmeister

When two russian captains of cavalry came to a German post station one of them recalls what happened long time ago. He begins to tell the story: Ten years ago a comrade of them made a resting at the post station and fell in love with the station master's daughter. He promised everything to her and finally convinced her to come with him to St. Petersburg. When both arrived there she had to realize that her captain never had the intention to marry her.
|Hilde Krahl
|Dunja
|Siegfried Breuer
|Rittmeister Minskij
|Hans Holt
|Fähnrich Mitja
|Margit Symo
|Mascha
|Hugo Gottschlich
|Diener des Rittmeisters
|Erik Frey
|Sergej
