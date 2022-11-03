Not Available

Der Postmeister

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wien-Film

When two russian captains of cavalry came to a German post station one of them recalls what happened long time ago. He begins to tell the story: Ten years ago a comrade of them made a resting at the post station and fell in love with the station master's daughter. He promised everything to her and finally convinced her to come with him to St. Petersburg. When both arrived there she had to realize that her captain never had the intention to marry her.

Cast

Hilde KrahlDunja
Siegfried BreuerRittmeister Minskij
Hans HoltFähnrich Mitja
Margit SymoMascha
Hugo GottschlichDiener des Rittmeisters
Erik FreySergej

View Full Cast >

Images