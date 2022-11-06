Der schwarze Husar

In 1812, during the French period, large parts of Germany are occupied by the troops of Napoleon. Several paramilitary Freikorps units battle the French forces, among them the Black Brunswickers led by the 'Black Duke' Frederick William of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel. After the War of the Fifth Coalition, the Black Hussars are pursued by Napoleon throughout the country, but frequently take refuge with the noble-minded German people.
|Conrad Veidt
|Rittmeister Hansgeorg von Hochberg
|Ursula Grabley
|Brigitte
|Hubert von Meyerinck
|Koch Darmonts
