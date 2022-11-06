Der steinerne Reiter

In a distant Teutonic village, people dance and drink merrily celebrating a wedding feast. However, an elderly man tells the villagers that the valley where they live wasn't always happy but sorrowful. This was due to the tyranny of the master of the mountains ( Herr Rudolf Klein-Rogge as wild as his hairdo ) who ruled the valley despotically.
|Rudolf Klein-Rogge
|Der Herr vom Berge
|Lucie Mannheim
|Hirtin
|Gustav von Wangenheim
|Jäger
|Otto Framer
|Begleiter des Herrn vom Berge
|Fritz Kampers
|Martin Lübbert
|Bräutigam
