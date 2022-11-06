Not Available

Der steinerne Reiter

  • Drama
  • Horror

In a distant Teutonic village, people dance and drink merrily celebrating a wedding feast. However, an elderly man tells the villagers that the valley where they live wasn't always happy but sorrowful. This was due to the tyranny of the master of the mountains ( Herr Rudolf Klein-Rogge as wild as his hairdo ) who ruled the valley despotically.

Cast

Rudolf Klein-RoggeDer Herr vom Berge
Lucie MannheimHirtin
Gustav von WangenheimJäger
Otto FramerBegleiter des Herrn vom Berge
Fritz Kampers
Martin LübbertBräutigam

