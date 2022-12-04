Not Available

Filmed along the border between Argentina and Chile, "Desert Series I – Atacama" is the next chapter in Price's luscious, long-term landscape project, "Sea Series" (2008-2016). Price makes use of the optical and mechanical possibilities of analog cinema, and the incredible landscape of the Andean mountains to create alchemical spells that swirl across the screen. "Desert Series I – Atacama" is one of a few new films created by this celebrated avant-garde filmmaker, and commissioned by Media City Film Festival's Underground Mines project.