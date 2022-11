Not Available

Desire Hostility Delusion Synopsis Desire, Hostility, Delusion is a story about 4 women. Two career driven women, a lawyer and a cinematographer, find themselves in a 10 year relationship that started with the understanding that children where not part of they’re dream. Comfort and security was they’re objective, and in life it’s only a matter of time before women no matter they’re sexual preference, has an urge, a maternal desire to have a child, or so one would think.