Desperadoes of Dodge City

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Republic Pictures

Rocky and the Land agent riders need to get an important message to the Army post. The message is stolen but Rocky knows one of the four men on the stagecoach has it. When Rocky and the four get trapped in a shack by the outlaw gang, he learns that one of the four is the gang leader. Rocky has to learn his identity and retrieve the message.

Cast

Allan LaneRocky Lane
Eddy WallerNugget Clark
Roy BarcroftHomesteader
Tris CoffinAce Durant
Black JackBlack Jack
William PhippsTed Loring

