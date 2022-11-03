Desperadoes of Dodge City

Rocky and the Land agent riders need to get an important message to the Army post. The message is stolen but Rocky knows one of the four men on the stagecoach has it. When Rocky and the four get trapped in a shack by the outlaw gang, he learns that one of the four is the gang leader. Rocky has to learn his identity and retrieve the message.
|Allan Lane
|Rocky Lane
|Eddy Waller
|Nugget Clark
|Roy Barcroft
|Homesteader
|Tris Coffin
|Ace Durant
|Black Jack
|Black Jack
|William Phipps
|Ted Loring
View Full Cast >