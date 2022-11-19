Despised Icon - Montreal Assault

Not Available

Montreal Assault was recorded during the end of 2008. It features the band performing at a concert in their hometown, Montreal, and was filmed by Despised Icon's former guitarist Yannick St-Amand.[1] The DVD also features an hour-long documentary by Reconstructed Media that retraces the band's career, showing never-before-released footage. Vocalist, Alexandre Erian stated "The live mix sounds so massive. It was done by none other than our former guitarist Yannick St-Amand. You can even listen to it in 5.1 Surround. Our buddy Felix also created some of his sickest artwork yet. The shooting and editing of the show went awesome. David Brodsky and his team captured tons of adrenaline-packed moments."[2]