Δεσποινίς Διευθυντής

Lila Vasileiou is a young architect who is dedicated to her studies and her work. One of her former Professors trusts her to run the construction company he manages while he is away on a business trip abroad for a few months. On her first day to work she is escorted to her office by her father Thomas. On that very day Alekos Samiotakis returns to Athens from Northern Greece where he was on business. He is a well-known playboy and when he finds Lila alone in the office he starts hitting on her thinking that she is the secretary of the new manager. Lila is annoyed and sends him to hell.