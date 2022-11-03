Not Available

Destination Anywhere

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This film captures the essence of Jon Bon Jovi, the lead singer of one of the prime players in the legion of pop-metal bands that took '80s radio by storm. Most of the film is a short narrative loosely based on the songs from his 1997 solo album Destination Anywhere, and features Jon Bon Jovi and Demi Moore as a young couple struggling with alcoholism and the death of their young child.

Cast

Jon Bon JoviJon
Demi MooreJanie
Annabella SciorraDorothy
Kevin BaconMike
Whoopi GoldbergCabbie
Denise FayeMain Stripper

